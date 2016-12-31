Lions boss reveals one criticism after win over Gills – and hails front duo

Neil Harris praised a “fantastic effort” from his Millwall side after they secured a third consecutive victory at home by defeating Gillingham 2-1.

Goals from Lee Gregory and Fred Onyedinma made it nine out of nine over the festive period for the Lions, as they fought off the challenge of nine-man Gills following Bradley Dack’s 76th minute consolation strike.

Veteran Paul Konchesky and Dack both received second yellow cards late on as the visitors’ challenge went up in smoke, but despite that, the home side held firm for a deserved three points.

However, before praising his players, Harris revealed that he had one criticism.

“I was actually critical of my players in the dressing room after the game,” he said.

“I think they was a little bit surprised with my reaction! I said to them that you’ve set your standards with being organised and with communication, which has been outstanding, but we can’t give Bradley Dack – someone of his quality – that sort of space.

“Having said that, I quickly backtracked – when you play against Gillingham in a derby, it’s all about getting the three points. Getting nine points out of nine this week is a fantastic effort from my players. That was nowhere near as good in the quality than the last two games, but it was still a good performance because I thought Gillingham played very well.”

Gregory and Steve Morison led the line superbly for Harris’ side. After both returning from injury earlier this month, the pair have helped themselves to six league goals, taking their combined total for 2016 to 43.

The manager spoke of their importance to the side, stating that all the top teams need combinations in attack.

“Lee and Steve are a great combination – a great pairing. You see the teams at the top – they have combinations and goalscorers, as well as assists from wide players. Scunthorpe are one and Sheffield United are the same.

“They both led the line really well. Our worst 15 minutes of the game, just before half-time, coincided with the front two not playing well and not holding the ball up enough. They were aware of that and put it right in the second half.”

Gregory’s finish was reminiscent of his Boxing Day opener, swivelling with his back to goal and firing into the far corner. As a former striker himself, Harris explained that it is a trait that he has been drumming in to his forwards on the training ground.

“Because of the way we play, we do a lot of finishing drills. I enjoy coaching them – I enjoy joining in at times – and the strikers love doing it.

“It worked for us last year and has continued to work this year, so we won’t change what we do, we won’t change our approach to games. What I will say to my players is that consistency is key.”