Millwall finish 2016 with a bang – as they make it maximum points from three Christmas fixtures

Millwall defeated nine-man Gillingham 2-1 on Friday night, courtesy of strikes from Lee Gregory and Fred Onyedinma.

Neil Harris opted to name an unchanged side for the third game running as the Lions went in search of a trio of festive wins at The Den.

It was to be the home side that would make the early chances, but they could not find a way through – Shaun Hutchinson’s goal-bound header was cleared off the line in the only attempt of note.

Gregory opened the scoring in the 13th minute in similar style to the first of his Boxing Day double against Swindon Town. The striker controlled the ball with his back to goal on the edge of the six-yard box, before swivelling and firing home into the far corner for his 10th of the season.

Gillingham dictated most of the remainder of the first-half, but the home side, with Jordan Archer in goal, stood firm.

Both teams traded penalty shouts as the second-half began, but it was to be Millwall that would double their lead shortly after the hour mark, as Onyedinma poked the ball home from a lying position, after his initial shot was saved by Stuart Nelson.

Three minutes later, the Gills were down to 10 men. Paul Konchesky was shown a second yellow card for hauling down Ben Thompson, but that didn’t stop the visitors in their tracks, as Bradley Dack halved the deficit in the 76th minute with a well-struck shot.

Dack turned from potential hero to villain late on, as he received his marching orders for a horror challenge on Thompson, reducing Gillingham to nine.

There were late chances for both sides, but Millwall stood firm to claim a third successive home win – a victory that sees them move up to the brink of the play-off places in the League One table.

Millwall: Archer; Cummings, Webster, Hutchinson, Craig (c); Onyedinma (Worrall, 76), Thompson, Williams, O’Brien (Ferguson, 64); Morison, Gregory (Butcher, 90+3). Not used: King, Romeo, Abdou, Smith.