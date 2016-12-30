Young Blue Dasilva signs loan deal with Addicks

Chelsea have let left-sided midfielder Jay Dasilva join Charlton Athletic FC until the end of the season, writes Paul Lagan.

An England Under-19 international, Dasilva lifted the FA Youth Cup for a joint-record third time last season and helped the young Blues to a second successive UEFA Youth League triumph.

Dasilva is new Addicks boss Karl Robinson’s first signing since taking over as the club’s Manager in November.

Robinson told their website said: “Jay is somebody who has been very highly thought of in Chelsea’s academy system over the last three years or so. What he’ll give us is a real dynamic speed and a real agility in his movement.

“He’s a left footed player that can play as a winger, a wing-back and in the number 10 position. Technically, he is outstanding and we are very pleased to get this deal done right away.

“We are short on bodies at the moment and Jay will help to bolster our squad, as well as the move aiding his development.”

Jay Dasilva said: “I’m delighted to sign here on loan until the end of the season and I cannot wait to get started. This is my first loan move, so I’m itching to get going and I’m looking forward to getting familiar with everything around here.

“I see myself as an attack-minded player. I’m not the tallest but I’m very quick and this is the next step for me in my development as a player. I think that Charlton is the right place for me to take that step.”