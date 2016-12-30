Friday, December 30, 2016
Crystal Palace boss unsure on Arsenal defender’s availability

Crystal Palace boss unsure on Arsenal defender’s availability

By Richard Cawley -
Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson (left) and Southampton's Shane Long (right) battle for the ball during the EFL Cup, Quarter Final match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce says he does not know if Arsenal right-back Carl Jenkinson is available for loan next month.

And the Eagles chief says that transfer targets will not be nailed down further until after next week’s home game against Swansea.

Palace are at Arsenal on New Year’s Day.

“I think we have one loan [slot] left and we would look at what is available,” said Allardyce. “I don’t know if he [Jenkinson] is available on loan, I’ve been very busy with the first-team. The chairman is doing all that side, seeing who is available.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© © Copyright 2016 - Capital Media Newspapers
Crystal Palace boss unsure on Arsenal defender’s availability