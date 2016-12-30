Crystal Palace boss unsure on Arsenal defender’s availability

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce says he does not know if Arsenal right-back Carl Jenkinson is available for loan next month.

And the Eagles chief says that transfer targets will not be nailed down further until after next week’s home game against Swansea.

Palace are at Arsenal on New Year’s Day.

“I think we have one loan [slot] left and we would look at what is available,” said Allardyce. “I don’t know if he [Jenkinson] is available on loan, I’ve been very busy with the first-team. The chairman is doing all that side, seeing who is available.”