Palace boss: No chance of Wilfried Zaha leaving in January transfer window

By Richard Cawley -
Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Premier League match at the KCOM Stadium, Hull. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.

Sam Allardyce has said there is no chance of Crystal Palace losing Wilfried Zaha in January – other than his African Cup of Nations exertions for the Ivory Coast.

Tottenham failed with an attempt to land the winger during the last transfer window and are thought to still be keen on a deal.

Zaha will miss a number of matches while away on international duty, switching his international allegiance away from England, but Eagles boss Allardyce dismissed any notion that he could be sold.

“None,” said the Palace chief, when asked the chances of the fans’ favourite being prised away. “There is no potential of losing him permanently according to the chairman this morning.

“I knew it [Zaha going to the Africa Cup of Nations] before I got here. We didn’t want to make it public. Good luck to Wilf, playing at international level for the country he has chosen to play for.

“Obviously it will be a big loss for us but it is something I have dealt with for many, many years. We’ve only got two. I’ve had as many as five in the past – that’s a bit more difficult to deal with.”

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

