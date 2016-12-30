Palace boss: No chance of Wilfried Zaha leaving in January transfer window

Sam Allardyce has said there is no chance of Crystal Palace losing Wilfried Zaha in January – other than his African Cup of Nations exertions for the Ivory Coast.

Tottenham failed with an attempt to land the winger during the last transfer window and are thought to still be keen on a deal.

Zaha will miss a number of matches while away on international duty, switching his international allegiance away from England, but Eagles boss Allardyce dismissed any notion that he could be sold.

“None,” said the Palace chief, when asked the chances of the fans’ favourite being prised away. “There is no potential of losing him permanently according to the chairman this morning.

“I knew it [Zaha going to the Africa Cup of Nations] before I got here. We didn’t want to make it public. Good luck to Wilf, playing at international level for the country he has chosen to play for.

“Obviously it will be a big loss for us but it is something I have dealt with for many, many years. We’ve only got two. I’ve had as many as five in the past – that’s a bit more difficult to deal with.”