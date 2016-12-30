Police make arrest after stabbing in Brixton

Detectives investigating a stabbing in Brixton which left a teenager critically injured in hospital have made an arrest.

Officers from the Trident and Area Crime Command and Lambeth Borough went to a residential property in Lambeth this morning, Friday, December 30, and arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

He was taken to a South London police station where he remains in custody.

On Tuesday, December 27, police were called at around 6.15pm to reports of a man with stab wounds in Rushcroft Road, at the junction with Windrush Square, Brixton.

Officers attended and found an 18-year-old man with serious injuries. He remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Detectives continue to appeal for witnesses and anyone with information about this incident to come forward.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information can contact the Trident and Area Crime Command via 101.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org