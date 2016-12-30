Friday, December 30, 2016
Police make arrest after stabbing in Brixton

Police make arrest after stabbing in Brixton

By Paul Lagan -

Detectives investigating a stabbing in Brixton which left a teenager critically injured in hospital have made an arrest.

Officers from the Trident and Area Crime Command and Lambeth Borough went to a residential property in Lambeth this morning, Friday, December 30, and arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

He was taken to a South London police station where he remains in custody.

On Tuesday, December 27, police were called at around 6.15pm to reports of a man with stab wounds in Rushcroft Road, at the junction with Windrush Square, Brixton.

Officers attended and found an 18-year-old man with serious injuries. He remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Detectives continue to appeal for witnesses and anyone with information about this incident to come forward.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information can contact the Trident and Area Crime Command via 101.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Paul Lagan
http://www.londonnewsonline.co.uk
Paul Lagan is a highly experienced journalist with more than 30 years experience in regional print and digital journalism. Paul has worked as a sports reporter, sub-editor, chief sub-editor and production editor at Newsquest South London, overseeing the implementation of their suite of award-winning websites. As well as a specialist sports reporter covering Chelsea FC for the London Weekly News group of newspapers, Paul is also a sub-editor at the South London Press.

LEAVE A REPLY

© © Copyright 2016 - Capital Media Newspapers
Police make arrest after stabbing in Brixton