Teenager missing from Erith

Police in Bexley are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing 13-year-old from Erith.

Tade James Gerald was last seen in Plumstead High Street at 1.30pm yesterday.

He is described as black, 5ft 11ins tall, of slim to medium build, with short cropped black hair.

Tade is autistic and may struggle to communicate.

He is known to visit parks and travel on buses.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing blue tracksuit trousers, blue Adidas Flux trainers and a navy jacket. He was carrying a blue Adidas shoulder bag.

Officers are increasingly concerned for his well-being and would urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call police on 101 or Missing People on 116000.