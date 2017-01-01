People ‘spending more on pets than their children’

Four out of five dog owners worry more about their pets’ well-being than their own, according to new research.

And more than half have called in sick to work to look after their dog, while two-thirds visit their vet more than their doctor.

The study of more than 1,260 dog owners also found that they spend an average of nearly £2,400 a year on their pet.

Half (50 per cent) say they even spend more on their dog each month than their child.

The survey, by pet food company tails.com, found that 78 per cent of dog owners worry more about their pooch’s health than their own.

Researchers also found that more than a third of dog owners (37 per cent) have turned to technology – including activity trackers and brain training games – to improve their pet’s health.

Dog owners spend an average of nearly two hours a day worrying about their furry friend, with 79 per cent saying they rush home from work to see their dog.

The vast majority of the owners polled (86 per cent) said they miss their dog during the day.

The study also found that dog owners are spending more than ever caring for their canines, forking out an average of £199 a month on food, presents and leisure activities for their pet – nearly £2,400 a year.

Dr Sean McCormack, head vet at tails.com, said: “We are a nation of dog lovers and as they are part of our families we naturally worry about them and want the best for them.

“The findings show that owners care deeply about their dogs and are embracing new ways to improve their health and happiness.

“Technology is at the forefront of this and has resulted in innovative ways to feed our pets, like at tails.com where we create tailor-made diets for each individual dog online, to meet their exact nutritional needs.

“This can improve the health and happiness of the dog population with research showing that better nutrition can increase the life expectancy of dogs by over two years.

“It can also save owners money on their dog’s food bill by cutting out the retailer and delivering food direct to their door each month.”