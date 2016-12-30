Neil Harris: Millwall need to keep pushing for League One play-offs

Neil Harris is looking for his Millwall side to continue their climb towards the League One play-off places by securing a third successive win in tonight’s game against Gillingham.

The Lions are ninth in the table but can move level on points with sixth-placed Southend United, who are at home to Charlton tomorrow afternoon.

Millwall have not been in the play-off positions since September 10.

Harris said: “You look at the table to see what you might need to get into the play-offs in the long term. It’s just amassing points as quickly as you can.

“We want to fight our way back into the top six. It can’t happen overnight. But we’ve had two home wins over Christmas and that is excellent. We have got to continue that at home against Gillingham and then a huge local derby on Monday [at AFC Wimbledon].

“It has been a busy schedule but the fixture list has been quite kind to us as a football club. I’m expecting a good crowd at the Den [for Gillingham] and it will be full of passion. We’ve got to make sure we’re every bit as competitive as them.”