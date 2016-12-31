Community stalwart receives MBE for charity work

A community stalwart who has helped vulnerable Asian people settle and integrate into society in Greenwich for 50 years has been made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) in the New Year honours list.

In 1964 Massa Singh Nandra, now 78 and who lives in Kent, set up the Indian Cultural Society (ICS), and has been working and supporting the group ever since in various roles such a general and cultural secretary.

He was involved in setting up two two Sikh temples in Woolwich and opened a drop-in day centre for elderly Asian people in Greenwich, for which he is currently chairman of the management committee.

He was instrumental in the establishment of an annual go-karting fund-raising activity to support research into blood disorders at King’s College Hospital.

In 1981 he started St Michael’s Angels Youth Club in Abbey Wood, which is still going strong.

His voluntary support for Greenwich and Bexley Hospice started in 1997 and he continues raising funds for them.

Mr Nandra said: “I have done lots of charity work over many years and when I heard that I had been given this award I was very happy.”

He motivated the club members to help organise numerous eye camps in Indian villages which have resulted in 2,400 successful cataract operations.

They travel every year to India at their own expense to set up these camps and when in Bangalore he also helps the orphanage that he helped to set up.

He has also been at the centre of fund-raising for a project to raise funds for the haematology lab at King’s College Hospital.

Mr Nandra was made an MBE for services to the community in South London.