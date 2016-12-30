Greenwich man awarded BEM in New Year Honours list

It’s a great start to 2017 for Mr James Gregory Warner.

Mr Warner, from Greenwich, who prefers to be known as Greg, has been awarded a BEM in this year’s New Year Honours list for more than 40 years helping people with learning difficulties and local heritage.

Modest Greg, 80, said: I’m very proud of the award but I feel much the same as before.”

The official citation for Greg said: Mr James Gregory Warner has been awarded a BEM “For services to Heritage and People with Learning Disabilities in Greenwich.

“For the past 40 years, he has played a significant part in the process of informing and educating the wider community of both the heritage of the industrial era, alongside his work raising awareness of the needs and values of people with learning disabilities.

In 1996, he joined the Crossness Engines Trust as a volunteer.

“The aim of the group is the restoration of the engines and the buildings of the Beam Engine House, a Victorian era sewage pumping station. In the early days, he began as part of the team restoring the beam engine, Prince Consort, helping to strip it down so the parts could be restored or replaced. Currently, he continues to identify unrestored areas of paintwork around the beam engine. Since 2000, he has been the Membership Secretary, helping to increase members from 200 to some 550 under his tenure.

“In 2011, he became the joint Volunteer Co-ordinator, helping to introduce new volunteers to the Trust. He has also developed a Volunteers’ Policy and a detailed handbook for new volunteers, to guide them into the organisation.

“The Trust is currently in the process of transition, becoming a public museum from a restoration project. For the last 40 years, he has been a volunteer of Greenwich MENCAP, helping to promote the work done by the organisation and monitor to some extent the provision of services for people with a learning disability in the borough. He also served two years as chairman and 12 years as treasurer. He continues to represent Greenwich MENCAP on the local community health council.”

The South London Press congratulates Greg ob his award.