New Cross man gets BEM in New Year Honours list

A man who had devoted his time to his community has been awarded a BEM in this year’s New Year Honours List.

Mr Sewa Singh Nandhra, 66 from New Cross was naturally delighted with the news.

He said: “Thank You to all our supporters and volunteers.”

He received the award for his humanitarian service to the whole community and continuous commitment to helping those in need, regardless off their race, caste, creed or religion.

Mr Sewa Singh originally born in Kenya, of Village Pattar Kalan, Dist Jalandar, Panjab accepts the award on behalf of all of the supporters and volunteers.

he said: “I offer my sincere appreciation and thanks to my nominees.

“I dedicate this award to my family, parents, citizens of the whole village of Pattar Kalan, friends and foes alike.

“May the God grant his grace to me, adorn me with every moral and social virtue so that I may continue serving the community at large.”

The official citation said Mr Nandhra has got his award for services to the community particularly in Woolwich.

It read: “Whilst working as a Principal Building Control officer with the local council, he devotes much of his time for the community’s betterment. “He works tirelessly actively promoting equal opportunities, social inclusion and welfare including worldwide missionary activities with the Khalsa Parcharak Jatha International, and United Nations.

“He has contributed enormously to the communities within Europe and especially the southeast London far beyond his role as President of Ramgarhia Sikh Association Woolwich (RSA). Due to his efforts the centre is now fully occupied seven days a week by people of all ages and carries out more than 750 events annually. These include daily services, free snacks and meals and regular health care, lectures, music and other workshops and family functions along with a sports centre and school for children improving early learning and a centre for the elderly citizens. £300,000.00. He has also helped to host and finance community cohesion functions such as multicultural fairs, sports competitions.”

The South London Press congratulates Mr Singh Nandhra.