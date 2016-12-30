Make charitable use of unwanted Christmas gifts

With the joy and festivity of Christmas over for another year, the team at Mecca Eltham Hill has launched an amnesty for customers to donate any extra Christmas gifts to a good cause.

Mecca Eltham Hill is inviting customers to drop off any unneeded gifts to be donated.

Continuing their longstanding relationship with Carers Trust, any presents donated by customers to the club will be passed onto the charity. Carers Trust works to improve support, services and recognition for the seven million unpaid carers in the UK.

Recent research showed that 40 per cent of us are expected to receive unwanted gifts this year, with a total value of almost £27billion.

Instead of these gifts going to waste, Mecca Eltham Hill is instead encouraging customers to give them to a good cause and carry on that festive feeling of goodwill and kindness.

Tanya Lucey , manager at Mecca Eltham Hill, said: “Christmas is all about sharing and feeling generous but we know that some of us do receive gifts that aren’t suitable or that we already have. That’s why we are launching this amnesty campaign to save presents languishing in the back of the cupboard and instead be donated to a worthy cause.

“There are no words to describe the importance of what carers do in our community, and it’s an honour to continue supporting Carers Trust and help make life that little bit easier for the many unpaid carers across Greenwich.”