Can you adopt Leo?

Leo is looking for a forever home – can you help?

Name: Leo; Breed: Shar-Pei; Sex: Male; Age: 6 years 2 months; Centre: London; Reference: 353804

Leo is a friendly chap who is a typical Shar-Pei. He would be a great addition to a family who are fans of the breed. Leo can be a little shy when meeting new people, but he quickly finds his confidence and shows off his silly, playful nature.

While Leo loves other dogs, he would benefit from having regular doggy play dates with friends and then returning to the peace of his new home where he will be the only pet. His preferred location is a quiet, leafy suburb with a private garden. Leo has a good history with kids and could live with sensible teens, or younger children who have lived with Shar-Peis before, again.

To meet Leo, please contact Battersea Dogs & Cats Home’s London centre on 0843 509 4444.