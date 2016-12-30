Friday, December 30, 2016
Can you adopt Leo?

Can you adopt Leo?

By Paul Lagan -
Half of people surveyed said they spent more on their pets than their children
Half of people surveyed said they spent more on their pets than their children

Leo is looking for a forever home – can you help?

Name: Leo; Breed: Shar-Pei; Sex: Male; Age: 6 years 2 months; Centre: London; Reference: 353804

Leo is a friendly chap who is a typical Shar-Pei. He would be a great addition to a family who are fans of the breed. Leo can be a little shy when meeting new people, but he quickly finds his confidence and shows off his silly, playful nature.

While Leo loves other dogs, he would benefit from having regular doggy play dates with friends and then returning to the peace of his new home where he will be the only pet. His preferred location is a quiet, leafy suburb with a private garden. Leo has a good history with kids and could live with sensible teens, or younger children who have lived with Shar-Peis before, again.

To meet Leo, please contact Battersea Dogs & Cats Home’s London centre on 0843 509 4444.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Paul Lagan
http://www.londonnewsonline.co.uk
Paul Lagan is a highly experienced journalist with more than 30 years experience in regional print and digital journalism. Paul has worked as a sports reporter, sub-editor, chief sub-editor and production editor at Newsquest South London, overseeing the implementation of their suite of award-winning websites. As well as a specialist sports reporter covering Chelsea FC for the London Weekly News group of newspapers, Paul is also a sub-editor at the South London Press.

LEAVE A REPLY

© © Copyright 2016 - Capital Media Newspapers
Can you adopt Leo?