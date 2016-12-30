Friday, December 30, 2016
Can you adopt Lillie?

Can you adopt Lillie?

By Paul Lagan -
Lillie - 354250
Lillie - 354250

Lillie is looking for a forever home. Are you in a position to help out?

Name: Lillie; Breed: Domestic Short-hair; Sex: Female; Age: 1 year; Centre: London; Reference: 354250

Who can resist Lillie’s striking green eyes? She is an affectionate young girl with a lot of love to give to her new owners. Lillie is full of energy and loves to play. She is therefore looking for an active family who can devote lots of time to playing with her and keeping her entertained.

Lillie is full of confidence which will set her in good stead for settling into a new environment. She is an interactive character who should get on well with children of any age, other cats and dogs. She will need access to a garden once settled.

To meet Lillie, please call Battersea Dogs & Cats Home’s London centre on 0843 509 4444.

SHARE
Previous articleCan you adopt Samson?
Next articleCan you adopt Leo?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Paul Lagan
http://www.londonnewsonline.co.uk
Paul Lagan is a highly experienced journalist with more than 30 years experience in regional print and digital journalism. Paul has worked as a sports reporter, sub-editor, chief sub-editor and production editor at Newsquest South London, overseeing the implementation of their suite of award-winning websites. As well as a specialist sports reporter covering Chelsea FC for the London Weekly News group of newspapers, Paul is also a sub-editor at the South London Press.

LEAVE A REPLY

© © Copyright 2016 - Capital Media Newspapers
Can you adopt Lillie?