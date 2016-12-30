Can you adopt Lillie?

Lillie is looking for a forever home. Are you in a position to help out?

Name: Lillie; Breed: Domestic Short-hair; Sex: Female; Age: 1 year; Centre: London; Reference: 354250

Who can resist Lillie’s striking green eyes? She is an affectionate young girl with a lot of love to give to her new owners. Lillie is full of energy and loves to play. She is therefore looking for an active family who can devote lots of time to playing with her and keeping her entertained.

Lillie is full of confidence which will set her in good stead for settling into a new environment. She is an interactive character who should get on well with children of any age, other cats and dogs. She will need access to a garden once settled.

To meet Lillie, please call Battersea Dogs & Cats Home’s London centre on 0843 509 4444.