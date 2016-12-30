Can you adopt Samson?

Samson is looking for a forever home. He’s at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home – will you take her?

Name: Samson; Breed: Domestic Short-hair; Sex: Male; Age: 8 years 9 months; Centre: London; Reference: 353410

Samson is a sensitive lad, but as shy as he first appears, this boy loves to roll around and show his cheeky side too. This handsome chap loves people, toys, and most importantly chicken – he will be there in a flash if catches a whiff! Samson may seem like big, tough cat on the outside, but that bravado isn’t fooling anyone. He really is a loving and affectionate boy who simply seeks the perfect partner who will give him the patience and love he deserves.

Samson is looking for an experienced cat owner in a mature and settled household. He longs to live in a happy home where he will be the only pet and able to explore the great outdoors.

To meet Samson, please call Battersea Dogs & Cats Home’s London centre on 0843 509 4444.