Friday, December 30, 2016
Can you adopt Samson?

Can you adopt Samson?

By Paul Lagan -
Samson - 353410
Samson - 353410

Samson is looking for a forever home. He’s at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home – will you take her?

Name: Samson; Breed: Domestic Short-hair; Sex: Male; Age: 8 years 9 months; Centre: London; Reference: 353410

Samson is a sensitive lad, but as shy as he first appears, this boy loves to roll around and show his cheeky side too. This handsome chap loves people, toys, and most importantly chicken – he will be there in a flash if catches a whiff! Samson may seem like big, tough cat on the outside, but that bravado isn’t fooling anyone. He really is a loving and affectionate boy who simply seeks the perfect partner who will give him the patience and love he deserves.

Samson is looking for an experienced cat owner in a mature and settled household. He longs to live in a happy home where he will be the only pet and able to explore the great outdoors.

To meet Samson, please call Battersea Dogs & Cats Home’s London centre on 0843 509 4444.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Paul Lagan
http://www.londonnewsonline.co.uk
Paul Lagan is a highly experienced journalist with more than 30 years experience in regional print and digital journalism. Paul has worked as a sports reporter, sub-editor, chief sub-editor and production editor at Newsquest South London, overseeing the implementation of their suite of award-winning websites. As well as a specialist sports reporter covering Chelsea FC for the London Weekly News group of newspapers, Paul is also a sub-editor at the South London Press.

LEAVE A REPLY

© © Copyright 2016 - Capital Media Newspapers
Can you adopt Samson?