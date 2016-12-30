Police appeal after robbery in Eltham

Police are appealing for the public’s help in identifying two men they would like to speak to in connection with a robbery in Eltham.

Officers have released the footage after the Co-op store in Westhorne Avenue, Eltham was robbed at 10.25pm on Sunday, July 31.

A quantity of cigarettes and cash was stolen from the shop by two men.

Police have now issued an appeal to trace two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Suspect one is described as a black man, aged 18-22 years.

At the time of the robbery he was wearing a dark Ralph Lauren hooded jumper, dark Ralph Lauren tracksuit bottoms, dark Nike cap and a black balaclava.

Suspect two is described as a white man, aged 18-22 years. He was wearing black, knee-length tracksuit bottoms, white socks pulled up, black trainers and a navy blue Nike hooded top.

There were no injuries.

Anyone who has information concerning this incident or who can identify the two men in the CCTV image should call the incident room for Flying Squad East on 020 8345 1400 or call the police non-emergency number, 101.

To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.