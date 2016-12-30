Can you adopt Kya?

Kya is looking for a forever home, can you help out?

She’s at Battersea Dogs & Cats home.

Name: Kya; Breed: Siberian Husky; Sex: Female; Age: 0 years 7 months; Centre: London; Reference: 353984

Meet Kya, our lovely Husky-Akita cross who has a lovely singing voice she likes to show off. Having grown up with a lack of training, our girl is now trying to catch up and desperately seeks experienced owners to help her reach her full potential. She is a sensitive young girl who loves to share cuddles. Kya will become your best friend once she feels comfortable, and her true cheeky colours will shine.

Kya would love to join a family with older children and have a fellow canine companion who will be a good role model for her. This cosy home will ideally be away from the inner city with a nice big garden for her to play in.

To meet Kya, please contact Battersea Dogs & Cats Home’s London centre on 0843 509 4444.