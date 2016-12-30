Increasing concern for missing teenager Lisa Valencia

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a teenager missing from Bromley.

Lisa Valencia, 15, was last seen at 10am on Tuesday in the Anerley area.

Lisa is described as black and of slim build.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a red coat and white Nike trainers. She was also carrying a small black handbag.

Lisa is known to frequent the Sydenham, Deptford and Catford areas of Lewisham.

Officers are increasingly concerned for her wellbeing and would urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call police via 101 or Missing People on 116000.