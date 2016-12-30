Could you adopt Baby?

Friday, December 30, 2016
By Paul Lagan -
Baby - 353989
Battersea Dogs & Cats Home is looking for someone to take Baby and give her a forever home. Is that you?

Name: Baby; Breed: Staffordshire Bull Terrier; Sex: Female; Age: 8 years; Centre: London; Reference: 353989

Meet our lovely Baby. This beautiful girl is super sweet and has bundles of potential. Baby just loves her food. This is definitely the way to her heart and preferred training tipple.
This poor girl is finding her stay in kennels a bit stressful and needs to find a loving new home that can give her plenty of time to settle and lots of things to keep her busy. She would like your full attention so would prefer to be the only dog in her new home, although a confident cat could be a compatible companion. Any children should be sensible teens who will help build her confidence in a new environment. A private garden is a must.

To meet Baby, please contact Battersea Dogs & Cats Home’s London centre on 0843 509 4444.

