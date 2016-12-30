Could you adopt Jenson?

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home’s are looking for a forever home for Jenson – can you help?

Name: Jenson; Breed: Jack Russell Terrier; Sex: Male; Age: 1 year 6 months; Centre: London; Reference: 354026



Jenson is a lively terrier who is looking for active owners that can keep up with his fun and games.

His new family should be experienced with dogs and willing to continue some training and ground rules, keeping things consistent for him. Toys and food are his absolute favourite things.

Jenson would like a forever home away from the busy inner city and with a private garden. He would prefer to be the only pet in his new home, and he would love it if someone was home most of the day to spend time with him. Any children in the home should be older teens who can join in with Jenson’s training.

To meet Jenson, please contact Battersea Dogs & Cats Home’s London centre on 0843 509 4444.