‘Baby, it’s cold outside – and foggy…’

“The weather outside is frightful…” so says the Christmas song Let It Snow.

But as you can see from the picture of South London from the sixth floor of the South London Press office, it’s also very foggy.

So if you are venturing out for a piece of post-Christmas shopping or pre-New Year’s Eve celebrations, do be careful.

The weather for the next couple of days here is that will be a cold start to the day, with early locally dense fog patches that will be slow to clear. The fog will persist into the afternoon in some places. Elsewhere, rather cloudy, but a few brighter spells may develop.

Tonight will remain mostly cloudy overnight, with light winds, and less cold than previous nights. A few fog patches may form should the cloud break.

Tomorrow will be dry but mainly cloudy, although some brighter spells will likely develop during the afternoon. It will become increasingly breezy through the day.

Temperatures will be a dizzy high of 9C and a low of 6C.

New Year’s Day will start mostly dry, but rain will move south during the day. Monday colder but mainly dry with sunny spells. Becoming milder and cloudier on Tuesday, but staying dry.

