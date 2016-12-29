Charlton boss Karl Robinson: Our injury list is horrendous

Karl Robinson has described Charlton Athletic’s injury-list as “horrendous” – with Johnnie Jackson looking the latest to be ruled out ahead of the New Year’s Eve trip to in-form Southend United.

Right-back Chris Solly has resumed training but will not feature.

Ricky Holmes, Jason Pearce and Declan Rudd are still unavailable.

Jackson is out with a hamstring strain. Robinson told the club’s YouTube account: “He is a top, top player who puts everything in, having him missing is a big, big blow for us.

“Nicky [Ajose] has not trained and there is no Lee Novak, Declan Rudd, Pearce and Ricky. It’s horrendous, how bad it is.

“But what it will do when I get those injured players back and recruit some new ones is there will be seven or eight changes. It will be down to the players in the team to make sure it isn’t them.”