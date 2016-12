Millwall boss Neil Harris has dismissed transfer rumours linking Aiden O’Brien with Fulham, Wigan, Bristol City and Barnsley.

The Lions attacker has been in good form, netting 10 goals in all competitions for the League One outfit.

But Harris said: “No-one has come in for our players. No-one is going to be moving on in this transfer window – unless it is players who need to go out to play first-team football.”