Friday, December 30, 2016
Lions set to entertain loan offers for defender

Lions set to entertain loan offers for defender

By Richard Cawley -
Sid Nelson Photo: Brian Tonks

Millwall will weigh up loan offers for Sid Nelson.

The Lions are keen to get the young centre-back more game time to continue his development.

And chances with the Den outfit are set to be harder to come by with Shaun Hutchinson now over his injury niggles in the first half of the campaign.

The former Fulham defender has been paired with Byron Webster in recent weeks, with Tony Craig moving into the left-back slot.

It means that Lions chief Neil Harris could look for Nelson to make a temporary exit to get extra minutes under his belt.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© © Copyright 2016 - Capital Media Newspapers
Lions set to entertain loan offers for defender