Lions set to entertain loan offers for defender

Millwall will weigh up loan offers for Sid Nelson.

The Lions are keen to get the young centre-back more game time to continue his development.

And chances with the Den outfit are set to be harder to come by with Shaun Hutchinson now over his injury niggles in the first half of the campaign.

The former Fulham defender has been paired with Byron Webster in recent weeks, with Tony Craig moving into the left-back slot.

It means that Lions chief Neil Harris could look for Nelson to make a temporary exit to get extra minutes under his belt.