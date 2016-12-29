Millwall winger looks set to end unsuccessful spell at Den

Paris Cowan-Hall could be set to end his stay with Millwall – making just 11 appearances for the South Londoners.

Wycombe Wanderers look keen to make the 26-year-old’s stay with them permanent, at least until the summer when his Den contract expires.

Cowan-Hall was loaned back to his old club at the start of this season and has featured 16 times for the Chairboys.

Former Lions boss Ian Holloway spent out to sign the winger in January 2015 – splashing a six-figure sum as part of a last attempt to transform the club’s unsuccessful attempt to stay in the Championship.

But since then Cowan-Hall has been shipped out to both Bristol Rovers and Wycombe last season.

And it was Wanderers, who sold him to the Lions, who were back in for his services in the summer.

Millwall look set to offload two wingers in the January transfer window. Gregg Wylde, picked up on a free transfer from Plymouth in the summer, is also expected to leave.

The Scot has failed to even make the Lions bench since mid-November. His last League One action came with a nine-minute cameo against Walsall on October 1. A number of League Two clubs have expressed an interest.