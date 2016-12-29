Wilfried Zaha could miss up to five Crystal Palace matches if Ivory Coast reach final of African Cup of Nations

Wilfried Zaha has been called up to Ivory Coast’s provisional squad for the African Cup of Nations – and could be missing until early February.

The tournament starts on January 14 but the Eagles have managed to clear that Zaha stays with his club until after next Tuesday’s home game against Swansea.

It means that the winger, who has been capped twice by England but not in a competitive fixture, could miss up to five Palace fixtures if Ivory Coast go all the way to the final.

Zaha has been the most consistent attacking performer for the South Londoners in the first half of the Premier League campaign.

Ivory Coast’s group games in the tournament – held in Gabon – will see him miss the FA Cup tie at Bolton Wanderers and the Premier League fixtures at West Ham United and at home to Everton.

If they go all the way to the final then that would keep Zaha away until February 5, ensuring he misses five matches.