Brave school boy is Westminster’s police hero of 2016

A 10-year-old boy has been hailed a hero by police officers from Westminster, after assisting in identifying two violent robbers who attacked his mother.

Didier Levenfiche had just arrived home from school on Monday, June 13, when the two men grabbed his mother around the neck and violently pulled at her ears to remove her earrings. They also tried to grab her watch, while one of them kicked at the family dog who tried to protect his owner.

Didier witnessed the entire incident from a few metres away. He activated the house alarm and memorised the suspects’ faces knowing that he could assist with the investigation.

The men fled the scene in a BMW.

Thanks to Didier’s attention to detail, both men were arrested in August 2016 and successfully picked out at an ID parade.

The two men, brothers Eugene and Devlin Williams, have pleaded guilty to a spate of violent robberies across London and are on remand awaiting sentencing.