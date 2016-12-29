Charlton boss planning double raid on his old club Milton Keynes Dons

Charlton boss Karl Robinson wants to raid his old club Milton Keynes – for Samir Carruthers and Ben Reeves.

The South London Press has been told that both are on the Liverpudlian’s wanted list ahead of the January transfer window.

Robinson wants to carry out significant surgery on his Addicks squad and is set to lose Ademola Lookman and Morgan Fox, wanted by Everton and Sheffield Wednesday respectively.

Central midfielder Carruthers, 23, is out of contract at the end of this season.

Reeves, 25, is a more attacking option in the middle of the park and can play the number 10 role that Robinson wants to add.

He is also coming into the final six months of his deal with the Buckinghamshire outfit.

There is no clause preventing the Charlton boss from poaching players from his old club.