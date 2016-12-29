‘I’m fed up with turkey, give me the TV blockbusters instead’

The average person clocked up 250 miles this Christmas and scoffed five turkey-based dinners, guzzled 13 litres of booze and put on an average of 4.5 pounds, according to new research.

UK adults typically had at least two rows over the festive period with a third blaming their messy homes for the arguments.

As a result, six in 10 fed-up festive revellers have cited December 28 as the day they have finally had enough of Christmas.

Commissioned by TV channel Drama to celebrate their Christmas season, the research of 2,000 UK adults also found 83 per cent ‘can’t wait’ to relax in front of the telly for a TV marathon.

Adrian Wills, General Manager of Drama, said: “Christmas is a wonderful time of year but sometimes a little too much self-indulgence can lead to a festive overload.

“Tired from travelling, over-eating, and simmering family tension, our new study names December 28 as ‘Twixtmas Day’.

“This is the day we switch off from the usual Christmas cheer and switch on to indulging in some ‘me time’ in front of the TV.”

Four in 10 respondents said busy supermarkets and shopping centres are the reason today is the day they are done with Christmas for this year.

Over a third of people said they are fed-up with festivities because they have a lack of money after splashing out on gifts and social occasions.

While 35 per cent of those polled said they are struggling with the thought of having to return to work and seven in 10 said they feel like they need a break mid-Christmas.

Over a quarter said cleaning the house after having friends and family over is why December 28 is the day they’ve had enough of Christmas.

For 26 per cent of UK adults the realisation that the next pay day is several days or weeks away has left them feeling fed-up.

A fifth are sick of arguments with relatives and 20 per cent of people are tired of driving up and down the country visiting family and friends.

Also one in five respondents are exhausted from weeks of Christmas shopping and making preparations for the holiday period.

TOP 10 REASONS BRITS ARE FED-UP WITH CHRISTMAS:

1. Gaining weight

2. Busy supermarkets and shopping centres

3. Lack of money following buying Christmas presents for loved ones and partying

4. Work looming on the horizon

5. Cleaning up after family being over

6. A long wait for January pay day

7. Recovering from Christmas party hangovers

8. Bored of arguments with family and friends

9. Time spent driving up and down the country to visit family and friends

10. Exhausted from Christmas shopping and preparation