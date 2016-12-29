Charlton defender set for exit – as Sheffield Wednesday stay on his trail

Morgan Fox is set to make his Charlton Athletic exit next month – with Sheffield Wednesday still keen on landing the left-back.

The South London Press reported the Owls making a couple of bids for 23-year-old at the end of the last transfer window that were knocked back.

But Fox is still attracting interest and it now looks as if both he and Ademola Lookman – who Charlton also resisted official offers for from Crystal Palace – will be on the move.

The Wednesday bids back in late August were in excess of £1million but then boss Russell Slade was desperate to keep the academy product.

Charlton opted instead to offload Tareiq Holmes-Dennis to Huddersfield Town.

Fox stayed professional despite being denied a jump – both in terms of finances and the level of football.

But Charlton have been unable to deprive Lookman of a chance of moving to an established Premier League outfit in the shape of Everton, who just need to wrap up personal terms with the exciting winger.

And the same applies to Fox, with Sheffield Wednesday sixth in the Championship.

Fox has featured 22 times in League One this season – 28 in all competitions. In total he has made 114 appearances for the Addicks.

The former Wales under-21 international has only missed the 0-0 draw at Bradford City. He has played every minute of their League One campaign aside from coming off eight minutes from time against Peterborough United.