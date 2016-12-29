Police appeal to find man who stopped assault on teenager in Streatham

Detectives are looking for a man who stopped an attack on a teenage boy earlier this month.

The assault happened December 13 at around 7pm when the witness stopped the attackers in Lewin Road at the junction with Streatham High Road.

Before the man’s intervention the 16-year-old boy was allegedly kicked in the head as he lay on the ground and he lost conciousness.

The teenager was taken to hospital but was discharged later that day.

Police are asking the man to come forward and speak to officers about the incident, but there is no description of the witness other than that he is believed to be white.

Detective Constable Nicky Dixon of Lambeth CID said: “The witness who intervened certainly prevented an already nasty attack from escalating further and it is vital that I speak to him.”

If you are the man who intervened to stop the assault or have other information that may assist the investigation, email DC Dixon at nicky.dixon@met.police.uk or call police in Lambeth via 101.