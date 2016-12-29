Are you prepared for your New Year’s celebrations?

New Years Eve is fast approaching and many will be thinking about their plans to celebrate the arrival of 2017.

The highlight of London’s celebrations will again be the spectacular Mayor’s fireworks display on Victoria Embankment, which is a ticketed event that has already sold out.

The Met has been working with the Mayor’s office, British Transport Police (BTP), Westminster City council and others, to ensure the event runs smoothly and spectators enjoy a fun evening and ring in the New Year safely.

Road closures in central London start from 2pm on Saturday, December 31; these include the following bridges: Lambeth,Westminster, Waterloo and Blackfriars. The area is expected to be very busy with people travelling into the city.

People with a ticket to watch the fireworks are advised to check the website www.london.gov.uk to ensure they are aware of conditions of the ticket and what they will, and will not, be allowed to take within the ticketed area.

If visitors do not have a ticket, entry will not be permitted to the event, so the advice from the Met is to watch the fireworks from the comfort of your home.

Around 3,000 officers will be on duty across central London on New Year’s Eve, both within and outside the ticketed areas to prevent crime and disorder; and keep everyone safe.

Thousands of other New Year celebrations will also be held in restaurants, bars, pubs and clubs across the Capital, most of these are ticket only so plan your night out before coming into central London.

Local borough police officers will also be on duty to deal with local events, supported by additional pan-London police resources as necessary.

Detective Superintendent Phil Langworthy said: “It is an exciting time of year and we want all who come to central London to have a good time.

“Officers have been planning for several months for New Year’s Eve, and that plan remains under constant review. This is not as a result of any specific intelligence.

“Officers will be out and about to deter criminals and keep crowds safe but we need you to do your bit to look after yourself and those around you as well.

“If you see anything suspicious or that causes you any concern please tell a police officer or steward.

“Keep an eye on your belongings and only bring what you need.

“Make sure you agree a meeting location should you become separated from your friends and family.

“I would also urge you to plan your journey. If you have a ticket for the fireworks, arrive in plenty of time as there will be search entries so it will take longer to get into the viewing area.

“If you drive into town during the day you won’t be able to drive home once the road closures have been put in place, so check www.met.police.uk/nye for more info.

“Make sure you know how you are getting home. There is a huge demand for public transport at certain points in the evening. After midnight you may have to wait some time before getting on the tube or train so be prepared to queue. Check the website at www.tfl.gov.uk/nye to get updates on your journey.

“You wouldn’t get into a stranger’s car, so don’t use unlicensed and unregulated mini cabs.”

For more information to plan your night visit: www.met.police.uk/nye

On the day you can follow us on Twitter via @MetPoliceEvents, and keep up to date on @LDN_gov and @TFL