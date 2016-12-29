Thursday, December 29, 2016
Mickey walks – it’s a miracle!

By Paul Lagan -

When German Shorthaired Pointer Mickey arrived at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, his front legs were so deformed that vets were shocked he could even walk.

The two-year-old, who was born with severely bowed legs, had adapted to walking with his elbows almost on the floor and Battersea’s vets were worried he was set for a life of pain and discomfort.

Mickey was originally a street dog in Turkey who was rescued by his former owners and brought over to England. He came into Battersea after their circumstances changed and they were no longer able to look after him.

 

Staff at Battersea Cats and Dogs Home with Mickey
Staff at Battersea knew it would take a specialist major operation to fix Mickey’s legs, and luckily the home’s friends at Medivet stepped in to perform the life-changing surgery. Micky needed extensive surgery using pins and frames to allow him to lead a normal life.

Medivet Veterinary Surgeon Ryk Botes said: “We’re huge fans of Battersea and we jumped at the chance to help one of their rescue dogs. Mickey’s procedure was very complicated and it took three surgeries to put him right. But it was worth it in the end when the bandages came off and we could see him walk on his new legs for the first time.”

Mickey spent months recovering in Battersea’s Veterinary Hospital and needed physiotherapy and hydrotherapy to help him learn to walk again.

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home’s Veterinary Director Shaun Opperman, said: “Everyone in the veterinary team has a soft spot for Mickey. He was on bed rest for months while he recovered and was always so calm and good-natured. We had a huge celebration when he took his first short, shaky step – we were all so proud of him.”

