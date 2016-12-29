Children in Southwark had a Christmas to remember thanks to generous South London Press readers and SLAM staff who donated toys and delivered them to the grateful kids.

Pictured from left are three volunteers; Sarah Hynds, mental health nurse from Specialist family focus team, Rhodie Thomas, Family support worker, and Sarah Ryan, occupational therapist from Parental Mental Health Team who, on December 22 collected presents at Mapother house.

Following the generosity and kindness from the readers of the South London Press and SLAM staff we were able to give out donated presents to more than 100 children in Southwark where families are often experiencing financial and personal difficulties.

A SLAM spokeswoman said: “This included families not just from our own service but also SLAM perinatal service, STEP team and Specialist family focus team. We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who donated toys who made this possible and also to the three volunteers from SLAM who gave up their time to come and help us wrap presents.

“We had a frantic few days leading up to Christmas delivering presents to families at their home addresses and families were touched by the kindness of the toy donations.”