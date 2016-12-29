Jacket stolen from Balham restaurant

Detectives in Wandsworth have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to trace following a theft at a restaurant in Balham.

Officers were called shortly after 10.30pm on Tuesday, October 18 to Byron Burger, Southside Shopping Centre, Wandsworth after a jacket was stolen.

The man police would like to speak to is described as a black man, 5ft 11ins tall, aged in his mid 20s. He was wearing a black cap, black jacket, grey cardigan, white T-shirt, grey jeans and black shoes.

Detective Constable Ben Tily, investigating officer from Wandsworth, said: “Were you at the restaurant that night and saw anything suspicious? Do you know the identity of the man shown in the footage? If so, please contact the police.”

Anyone with information or any witnesses are urged to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.