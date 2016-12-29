Let’s get these items back to their rightful owner

Do you recognise any items in the picture?

Police are appealing for information after they recovered what is believed to be stolen property during an arrest on Boxing Day.

Police were called at around 1.15pm on Monday, December 26 to Kennington Road, SE11 after a man was seen on a roof. Officers attended and the man attempted to flee by running through a number of gardens.

The man was arrested nearby and a number of items were recovered including a Toshiba laptop, a watch and jewellery.

Detectives from Lambeth CID are investigating and have carried out a number of inquiries to locate a victim. However, they have been unable to trace any reported burglaries that match this incident and believe that the victims may have travelled away from home for the festive period.

Detective Sergeant Jose Rodriguez, said: “We would like to hear from anyone who recognises the property that was recovered by officers, or who has been a victim of burglary in the area but has yet to report it.

“I would also ask that if anyone is aware that their neighbours have gone away for Christmas that where possible, they check to ensure that their property is secure.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 07825 921565 or via 101.

A 55-year-old man has been charged in connection with the investigation.