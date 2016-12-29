Teenager stabbed near funfair in Brixton

A teenage cyclist is fighting for his life after being mowed down before being repeatedly stabbed in front of horrified children in a suspected gang ambush.

Police say the 18-year-old victim is in a “critical” condition following the incident which began when he was run over as he cycled through Brixton.

Several men got out of the vehicle, which was abandoned at the scene, before chasing down the youth and allegedly stabbing him in front of horrified families near a funfair.

The gang fled and the victim, who was treated at the scene by police and a member of the public, was taken to hospital where he remains in a “critical” condition.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the horrific incident at around 6.15pm on Tuesday evening to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Ewan Robertson, of the Met’s Trident & Area Crime Command, said: “This was a violent attack, carried out close to a funfair being enjoyed by families and children, which has left the young victim with very serious injuries.

“Police were called at around 6.15pm on Tuesday, December 27 to reports of a man suffering stab wounds in Rushcroft Road, at the junction with Windrush Square, in Brixton.

“Officers attended and found an 18-year-old man with serious injuries. The victim received medical attention from police and a member of the public before paramedics arrived.

“He was taken to a South London hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

“At this early stage it is believed the victim was riding his bicycle near the junction of Rushcroft Road when he was knocked over by a vehicle.

“A number of males were in this vehicle. It is believed that the occupants pursued the victim into Windrush Square where he was further attacked.

“The vehicle, a grey Ford Focus, was abandoned at the scene.”

Detectice Sergeant Robertson added: “If you have any information that can help assist our investigation please contact us.”

Call police on 101 with any information.