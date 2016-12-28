Thursday, December 29, 2016
Crystal Palace chasing deal for Norwich star

By Richard Cawley -
Norwich City's Robbie Brady

Crystal Palace are interested in a deal for Norwich City left-footer Robbie Brady.

The South London Press has been told that the 24-year-old is on the radar of the new Eagles boss Sam Allardyce.

Palace need to bring in a player to bolster their options at left-back with Pape Souare facing a battle to play again after a serious car crash earlier in the season.

Joel Ward has been bumped out of his favoured right-sided role to cover the absence of the Senegalese international but addressing that position was always going to be a priority in the January transfer window.

Brady can play further forward down the left and has been capped 31 times by the Republic of Ireland.

He has featured 20 times – 10 of those at left-back – for Norwich this season but City have dropped away from the Championship frontrunners.

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

