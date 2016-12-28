Ralph Little and Kris Marshall will star alongside Kate Fleetwood in Ugly Lies the Bone at the National Theatre

Full casting has been announced for Ugly Lies the Bone by Lindsey Ferrentino, which makes its European premiere in the National’s Lyttelton Theatre in February 2017.

The stellar cast, who will join the previously announced Kate Fleetwood (last seen at the National Theatre in King Lear and in the feature film London Road), are Ralph Little (BBC’s The Royle Family, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, currently appearing in Dead Funny at the Vaudeville Theatre and makes his National Theatre debut), Kris Marshall (BBC’s My Family and the feature film Love Actually), Buffy Davis (BBC Radio 4’s The Archers) and Olivia Darnley who recently toured in Filter Theatre’s Twelfth Night.

‘Beauty is but skin deep, ugly lies the bone; beauty dies and fades away, but ugly holds its own.’

After three tours in Afghanistan and months in a severe burns unit, Jess (Kate Fleetwood) finally returns to Florida. In a small town on the Space Coast, as the final shuttle is about the launch, Jess must confront her scars, and a home that may have changed even more than her.

Experimenting with pioneering virtual reality therapy, she builds a breathtaking new world where she can escape her pain. There, she begins to restore her relationships, her life and, slowly, herself.

Award winning playwright Lindsey Ferrentino’s honest and funny drama was a New York Times Critic’s Pick and played a sold-out run at Roundabout Theater Company.

This UK production is directed by Indhu Rubasingham, who last year directed the award-winning ‘ The Motherf**ker with the Hat’ at the NT and is Artistic Director of the Tricycle Theatre. Set design is by Es Devlin whose work crosses a wide range of genres: opera, dance, film, theatre, concerts and fashion. Her recent work includes Light Shining in Buckinghamshire at the NT and stage sets in collaboration with Beyoncé, Kanye West, U2, Jay Z and Adele. She designed the London Olympic Closing Ceremony and the Rio Olympic Opening Ceremony; video design is by Luke Halls; costume design by Johanna Coe; lighting design by Oliver Fenwick; music and sound by Ben and Max Ringham; and fight direction by Rachel Brown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown of RC-Annie Ltd.

Ugly Lies the Bone begins previews at Lyttelton Theatre on 22nd February 2017. For further details you can visit the website https://www.nationaltheatre.org.uk