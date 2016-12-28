A triumph: Rent at the St.James Theatre

Set in 90’s New York, when swaths of the population felt disconnected from regular society, Jonathan Larson’s cult musical Rent has obvious relevance to our current socio economic climate. 20 years since it was first produced, Bruce Guthrie has breathed new life into the groundbreaking stage show, which with a fantastically youthful and exuberant cast has enjoyed a sold out run at the St. James Theatre, writes Nicky Sweetland.

The climate of fear surrounding the near epidemic of HIV and AIDS has abated over the last two decades, but the disparate feeling of a group of bohemian artists struggling to come to terms with a life of destitution and terminal illness, somehow manages to garner further importance in today’s world. Although the essence of the original production has been retained, there isn’t an ounce of pastiche and we are instead treated to a fresh and faultless production with Lee Proud’s dramatic choreography helping to express the diverse range of circumstances.

Leading the charge with a monumental performance is Layton Williams who steals the show as the glorious drag queen, Angel. The high kicking back flipping star offers some smooth R ‘n’ B vocals, while subtlety switching from energetic sprite to fading spirit.

Williams isn’t the only one who showcases an astonishing vocal aptitude, with Ryan O’Gorman’s beautiful baritone giving a soothing sensation, while Lucie Jones and Shaney Holmes, as lovers Maureen and Joanne, exquisitely embrace the powerful duet “Take Me Or Leave Me”.

The multi leveled set, by Anna Fleischle simply adds to the impact, with exposed scaffold giving an appealing rawness, which compliments Larson’s cool and contemporary score.

For those of you who have not yet experienced this cult musical, I would urge you to do so. Guthrie’s production is a triumph and further cements Rent in musical theatre history as one of the best musical ever written.

Rent runs at the St. James Theatre until 28th January and is sold out, but you can contact the theatre for returns. The show will also head off on tour again in the New Year with visits to Bromley (6-11 February) and Woking (7-11 March).