Transport yourself to the magical kingdom of Arendelle

If you’re looking for one last magical treat for a little one this Christmas, then look no further than The O2.

The Greenwich Peninsula venue has for nine days been transformed into the kingdom of Arendelle, for Disney on Ice presents Frozen.

This two-hour spectacular, brought to the O2 by Feld Entertainment Inc, tells the tale of Frozen, the number one animated movie of all time.

It brings to life the characters of Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Sven and the gang in a beautifully choreographed ice dancing production.

If you are unfamiliar with Frozen, it is the story of Anna, a girl with an extraordinary heart, who embarks on an epic journey to find her sister, the magical Elsa, who is determined to remain secluded as she finally feels free to test the limits of her powers.

Rugged mountain man Kristoff, his loyal reindeer Sven, the lovable and hilarious snowman Olaf and the mystical trolls help Anna along the way in this story about love conquering fear.

Audiences get to sing along with such musical masterpieces as Let it Go, Do You Want to Build a Snowman? and Fixer Upper.

In Disney On Ice presents Frozen, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse take the audience through the magical story based in Arendelle, with special appearances by beloved Disney princesses and favourite characters from Disney Pixar’s Toy Story and Finding Nemo and Disney’s The Lion King, who come together to prove that true love is the greatest power of all.

Director Patty Vincent said: “Our goal is to showcase these heartwarming characters in a way that allows the audience to cheer and sing along throughout this emotional journey.”

To create a completely immersive experience for the audience, the set design encompasses the space from the ice surface up through the air, drawing everyone into the story and closer to the characters.

Families will feel that they are trekking up to the North Mountain with Anna, Kristoff and Sven, and they will tangibly experience the storm inside Elsa.

Elsa’s magic will be enhanced by state-of-the art special effects, while her emotions will be conveyed through powerful skating.

Time is running out, but you still have the chance to see this magical production before it leaves the O2 on Friday.

There are three performances tomorrow – at 10.30am, 2.30pm and 6.30pm, and two on Friday – at 2.30pm and 6.30pm.

Tickets start from £27 and can be purchased from www.disneyonice.co.uk. Tickets are also available for the spring tour – Disney on Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic.