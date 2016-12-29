Hospice’s staff delighted by pub’s generosity

A hospice has benefited from the generosity of the regulars at a local pub.

For the second year in a row, The Chatterton Arms public house in Chatterton Road, Bromley has been fundraising to make Christmas extra special at the Sydenham hospice. Thanks to the generosity and efforts of the staff and supporters at The Chatterton Arms, patients and staff and volunteers were treated to gifts and treats to mark the festive season.

This year, The Chatterton Arms fundraisers were especially keen to support the hospice’s unique Young Adults Group, which was set-up to support young people aged 17-25 living with a life-limiting condition in south east London.

The pub team sponsored a celebration buffet for the group’s last drop-in session of the year, and funded a present for each of the group’s 32 members as well as their siblings. The very dedicated staff and volunteers who make the group possible were also treated to a bottle of wine and box of chocolates to take home.

In addition, St Christopher’s staff – from orderlies and receptionists to nursing staff and administrators – working on the run-up to Christmas Day or on the day itself were presented with chocolates and wine to take home after their shifts. The Chatterton Arms also sponsored a Christmas meal, beautifully prepared on site and served in the hospice’s Anniversary Centre, for patients and their visitors.

St Christopher’s Kim Briggs, Rugby Ward Manager, says, “We had a lot fun working at Christmas – it was a wonderful atmosphere and a privilege to look after the patients on such a special day. The free wine and chocolates to take home afterwards were an added bonus! The support that we’ve had from Chatterton Arms has been amazing this year, and we can’t thank them enough for the difference that their gifts and sponsorship has made to everyone here at the hospice on Christmas Day”.

Finally, as a gesture to mark the occasion, St Christopher’s always gives every patient staying on the wards on Christmas day a very small gift, but thanks to The Chatterton Arms donation this year, each patient received a more generous gift.

The Chatterton Arms public house has been steadfastly supporting St Christopher’s for several years, through collections, music events, raffles and much more.

Ray Hemmings, landlord of The Chatterton Arms, said: “I’ve been a pub landlord for many years and have always chosen to support my nearest hospice. We’ve been supporting St Christopher’s for three years now, since we opened the pub. Hospices are so important to the community; chances are you’ll know someone who has benefitted from their care or have been supported by them yourself”.

Tracey Austin, Landlady at The Chatterton Arms, says, “Christmas Day is a really busy time for us at the pub and, last year, one of the nurses at the hospice rang to thank us for the meal and gifts everyone had enjoyed thanks to the hard work of our team and the generosity of our customers. By the end of the call we were all in tears and we knew that, this year, we wanted to raise even more so this Christmas could be just as special for everyone at St Christopher’s.”