Man fights for life after stabbing near Christmas fair in Brixton

A man is in hospital in a critical condition after he was stabbed near a Christmas fair on Tuesday evening.

Police and paramedics were called to Rushcroft Road at 6.15pm near Brixton’s fairground in Windrush Square.

The Metropolitan Police said the man was rushed to a hospital in South London where he is fighting for his life.

Witnesses took to social media to describe what they saw or ask what was happening as the area was cordoned off.

James Perrett posted on Twitter: “Eek, stabbing on our road! Police cordons and everything, half of Brixton is closed off and had to be escorted by an officer to front door!”

Journalist EJ Ward tweeted: “10 police cars and two ambulances outside the little fair thing in Brixton. Anyone know what is happening?”

A Met Spokesman said: “Police were called at approximately 6.15pm on Tuesday, December 27 to reports of a man suffering a stab injury in Windrush Square in Lambeth.

“Officers attended and immediately provided first aid. The man was taken by the London Ambulance Service to a South London hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

“Detectives from Lambeth are investigating. Cordons remain in place.

“There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.”