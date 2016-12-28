Brits pile on 4.5lb and drink 13 litres of booze over Christmas

The average Brit clocked up 250 miles this Christmas and scoffed five turkey-based dinners, guzzled 13 litres of booze – and put on an average of 4.5lb, according to new research.

UK adults typically had at least two rows over the festive period, with one third blaming their messy homes for the arguments.

As a result, six in 10 fed-up Brits have cited today (Wednesday) as the day they have finally had enough of Christmas.

Commissioned by TV channel Drama to celebrate its Christmas season, the research of 2,000 UK adults also found 83 per cent ‘can’t wait’ to relax in front of the telly for a TV marathon.

Adrian Wills, General Manager of Drama, said: “Christmas is a wonderful time of year but sometimes a little too much self-indulgence can lead to a festive overload.

“Tired from travelling, over-eating, and simmering family tension, our new study names December 28 as ‘Twixtmas Day’.

“This is the day we switch off from the usual Christmas cheer and switch on to indulging in some ‘me time’ in front of the TV.”

Four in 10 respondents said busy supermarkets and shopping centres are the reason today is the day they are done with Christmas for this year.

Over one third of people said they were fed-up with festivities because they have a lack of money after splashing out on gifts and social occasions.

While 35 per cent of those polled said they were struggling with the thought of having to return to work, and seven in 10 said they felt like they needed a break mid-Christmas.

More than a quarter said cleaning the house after having friends and family over was why today was the day they have had enough of Christmas.

For 26 per cent of UK adults the realisation of that the next pay day is several days or weeks away has left them feeling fed-up.

One fifth are sick of arguments with family and friends, and 20 per cent of people were tired of driving up and down the country visiting family and friends.

While one in five respondents are exhausted from weeks of Christmas shopping and making preparations for the holiday period.

