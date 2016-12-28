Poorly girl Melody meets her pop idol hero Ed Sheeran thanks to kindhearted policeman

A kindhearted policeman made a dream come true for a poorly girl, whose 10th birthday is today – she met her hero Ed Sheeran.

Pictured with the little girl Melody is PC Ricky Philips.

While attending Fieldway Community Centre in Croydon to talk about the Commissioner’s Christmas Tree project, PC Ricky Phillips was told the heart wrenching story of a very poorly girl named Melody.

Melody, nine, has numerous medical conditions, one of which is Retts Syndrome which causes internal bleeding and insufferable pain. Some of Melody’s conditions are so rare that doctors are unable to give a diagnosis.

On hearing Melody’s story, PC Phillips was spurred into action and arranged to meet with Melody’s mother, Karina, at her home to see if there was anything he could do to help.

Melody spends almost 80 per cent of her time in hospital and her parents were told that her life expectancy would only be five years.

Karina informed PC Phillips that Melody is Ed Sheeran’s number one fan and that she spends every waking moment listening to his music and watching his videos on her iPad, which is a comfort to her while in hospital.

It has been Melody’s dream to meet Ed and have him sing to her.

On hearing this news, PC Phillips decided that he needed to do everything he could to help make Melody’s dream come true and so took to social media to contact Ed Sheeran himself.

His hard work and determination paid off.

PC Phillips received a video of Melody in her hospital bed with Ed Sheeran sitting next to her. He sang a number of songs to her and signed her little pink guitar. Melody was so star struck, she had to check Ed’s tattoos to make sure it was really him!

PC Phillips was so determined to make this little girl’s dream come true, he didn’t actually meet Melody in person until last week when he went to deliver some early Christmas presents which had been sent by Disney. They had heard all about Melody and that she was a big fan of Beauty and the Beast, so along with a children’s hamper from Waitrose, Sanderstead, PC Phillips was able to bring Christmas early for Melody.

Although Melody’s parents were told that her life expectancy would only be five years, she is a fighter and is celebrating her 10th birthday today.