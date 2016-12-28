Tatchell tribute to George Michael – ‘He was a great artist’

Gay rights campaigner Peter Tatchell paid tribute to George Michael saying the world had been “robbed of a great artist”.

George Michael died Christmas Day.

Peter praised George for his work in fundraising for AIDS charities after coming out as gay in 1998.

But he added he wished the singer had come out sooner to help fight prejudice against the gay community.

Peter said he was “shocked” and “despairing” after hearing the news of the star’s “sad” death.

He said: “”I was shocked and despairing. It was so unexpected.

“We have been robbed of a great artist who had so much more to give.

“I’m sure that if he had lived he would have produced another 10 or 20 albums.

“Musically he was exploring and developing all the time.”

The campaigner first met the would-be singer at a gay disco in north London above Manor House tube station.

Remembering George, he said: “He was a mixture of shyness and super confidence.

“Speaking to him, he was a bit shy, but on the dance floor, he was an amazing dancer.

“When he crooned along to the songs, he clearly had a brilliant voice.

“He said to me: ‘I am going to be a pop star.’

“It wasn’t: ‘I want to be a pop star.’

“There were lots of wannabes in those days.

“I was surprised and pleased when he hit the big time three years later with Wham!”

He said George feared a negative reaction so did not come out as openly gay until 1998, after he was arrested in Los Angeles..

But George would go on to support numerous AIDs charities and Peter said: “He was part of the Freddie Mercury tribute concert in 1992, proceeds of which went to AIDS research.

“He donated three tracks from his album ‘Listen Without Prejudice’ to ‘Red Hot and Dance’ which was an album which fundraised for AIDs charities.

“In 2010 he performed at the Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in Syndy and he was part of the Equality Rocks concert in Washington in 2012.

“He was one of several artists at the time campaigning for AIDs charities.

Peter believes the fear of AIDs, which permeated the eighties, also put George off coming out earlier.

He said: “This was also the era of AIDS, which was ​often ​dubbed ‘the gay plague.’ Gay men were blamed for the deadly virus.

“Public attitudes become much more homophobic.

“Gay bashing sand murders rocketed.

“It was a fearful period to be gay, let alone a gay public figure.

“I wish George had come out then.

“He could have helped counter that tide of prejudice.

“But I understand why he didn’t.”