Agony of teenager who suffers up to 18 dislocations every day

A teenager who suffers from a rare genetic condition has spoken about how she lives in constant fear of dislocating her joints.

Anna Letras was born with weak ligaments and tendons and can dislocate her joints up to 18 times a day.

The 18-year-old has told how she once dislocated her spine after she reached for a hairbrush in the shower.

And she also has to be careful about what she eats – because if she chews too hard she could dislocate her jaw.

Anna, who lives in Addiscombe, said: “My record for dislocations is 18 in one day.

“This can be my ankles, my shoulders, fingers or hips.

“Even if I just stretch my foot out it can dislocate and there have been times when I’ve woken up in the morning with dislocations where I’ve rolled around in bed and dislocated something.

“Once, after getting out of the shower, I reached for a hairbrush and dislocated my spine.

“All I remember was pain and then I blacked out.”

Anna fixes her dislocated joints by popping her own bones back into place.

She said: “Most of the time I can just pop it back in myself but my mum has to help with my shoulders and collarbone.”

She was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS) which means her body doesn’t produce enough collagen.

This lack of collagen in her body means that she has weaker ligaments and tendons than most people which puts her at constant risk of painful dislocations.

There is currently no treatment available for the condition.

Anna said her condition has left her with no friends because no schools can cope with her condition.

She said: “I was never in school long enough to make many friends.

“My brothers are good at cheering me up and my little brother who is 15 has carried me up the stairs when I’ve passed out before.

“Even my little sister knows what to do.

“I passed out on the floor and she was three at the time.

“She got out a pillow, a blanket and some water for me. She did it all and then called my mum to help.”

Anna explained how EDS can also be associated with autonomic dysfunction, which means that the body has difficulty regulating itself.

This can affect a number of things such as adrenaline production and blood pressure but also means that the body is working harder than normal, leading to chronic exhaustion.

Miss Letras said: “I would say it’s the fatigue which is the hardest part.

“The dislocations can go back in but the exhaustion is the worst.”

Her mum Barbara Gibbs said chronic exhaustion leaves Anna practically housebound.

Miss Gibbs said: “Her body is working so much harder to regulate itself that it means she suffers which chronic fatigue we believe makes her body hypersensitive to other things.”

Anna suffers from hyper-sensitivity to certain smells and anything from perfume to traffic fumes can cause her to faint.

Her severe reaction to certain smells has forced her to drop out of a Btec diploma in business admin at Croydon College.

She also has to take anti-sickness medication just to be able to keep down food.

The teen can’t eat wheat, eggs or fruit because of her condition.

When asked what her advice would be to others diagnosed with the condition, she said: “To be honest a lot of the time things go wrong.

“The best advice is just to get on with it, you have to kind of push through.”

Anna spends her time at home reading Marvel comics and watching Star Wars films, and enjoys writing Harry Potter fan-fiction.

Mum Barbara said: “It is such a shame because she has such ambition.

“The sky would be the limit but her body just can’t keep up.

“When she is able to, Anna helps me with the children I look after and comes with me to a toddler group, where she used to go when she was little.

“On a bad week she often just stays in bed for the whole day because she is so exhausted.”

Last week Anna managed to make it to her mum’s toddler group to help Santa hand out his presents.

Barbara said: “It was touch and go but Anna made it to the party and was able to be the Santa’s helper and give out presents to the children.

“The party was great fun, we were able to raise £110 for an EDS charity which was really good.

“I think this was because of the personal involvement.

“People were shocked that Anna has this condition.”