Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Appeal after burglary in Balham

By Paul Lagan -
Man sought following Balham burglary
Detectives in Wandsworth have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to trace following a commercial burglary in Balham.

On Friday, October 21, police were called shortly after 11am to reports of a burglary at Foxlow Balham restaurant in Bedford Hill, Balham. A small quantity of cash was taken from the premises.

The restaurant was not open at the time of the theft.

The suspect police would like to speak to was wearing dark sunglasses, a blue tracksuit top with a red motif, dark blue trousers and black and white trainers.

Detective Constable Christopher Griffiths, the investigating officer from Wandsworth, said: “If you recognise the man in this CCTV please contact police.”

Anyone with information or any witnesses are urged to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

