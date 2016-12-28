Appeal after collision in Nine Elms Lane

Police from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are appealing for witnesses and information following a collision in Nine Elms Lane, near the Vauxhall one-way system in Lambeth.

Police were called shortly after 4am yesterday to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended.

The pedestrian, aged in his 40s, was taken to a South London hospital where he remains in a stable condition. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are carrying out enquiries into the circumstances of the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact the SCIU on 020 8543 5157 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.